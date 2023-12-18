Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.61

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion and approximately $746.53 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001418 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,238.62 or 0.05198405 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00095058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00024274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00025369 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,454,694,074 coins and its circulating supply is 35,338,286,982 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

