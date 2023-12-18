Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Update

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 688,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $609,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology Trading Down 3.6 %

Cardiff Oncology stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.35. 101,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,456. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.79.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 8,875.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.