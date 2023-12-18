Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Down 13.3% in November

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 50.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,153,000 after buying an additional 2,054,918 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,063,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,449 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,714,000 after purchasing an additional 242,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 77,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,358,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,795,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

CLS stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $29.62. 653,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,053. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.13. Celestica has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

