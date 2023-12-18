Chia Price Tops $32.74 on Top Exchanges (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Chia coin can now be bought for approximately $32.74 or 0.00076143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a market cap of $306.24 million and approximately $20.90 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chia has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chia Coin Profile

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 30,354,819 coins and its circulating supply is 9,355,203 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

