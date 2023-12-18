Christian Kleinerman Sells 1,500 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total transaction of $297,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 758,067 shares in the company, valued at $150,529,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $247,125.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total transaction of $236,850.00.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $198.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,460,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,998. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $202.83. The company has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of -74.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,152,000 after purchasing an additional 743,211 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 159.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $4,989,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

