Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,112,349 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 510,003 shares.The stock last traded at $10.49 and had previously closed at $10.49.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter valued at about $8,229,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,145,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,511,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 188,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter valued at about $3,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

