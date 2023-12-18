Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 77.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,218,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 1,408,417 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Clarus by 3,616.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 607,915 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Clarus by 270.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 745,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 543,765 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Clarus during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,777,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Clarus by 588.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 274,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Clarus in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Clarus Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of CLAR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 413,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,463. Clarus has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Clarus had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $100.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently -4.44%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

