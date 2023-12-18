ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,200 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 349,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

ClearSign Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.21. 128,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,468. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.20.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.15% and a negative net margin of 471.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Equities analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $580,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLIR. StockNews.com began coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

