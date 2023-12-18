Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Short Interest Up 8.9% in November

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder John Steven Emerson acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $904,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coda Octopus Group news, major shareholder John Steven Emerson bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $904,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Annmarie Gayle purchased 16,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,584.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 183,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,312. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Touchstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 24.0% during the third quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 611,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 118,515 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 255,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CODA traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,824. Coda Octopus Group has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CODA shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Coda Octopus Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

