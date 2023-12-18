Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Update

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the November 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.74. 626,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 898.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

