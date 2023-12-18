Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. Sells 1,961 Shares

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $47,691.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,062.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 14,041 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $328,559.40.

On Monday, December 11th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,914 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $95,345.04.

On Friday, December 8th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 400 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $9,740.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 6,463 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $154,788.85.

On Monday, December 4th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,592 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $63,011.52.

On Friday, December 1st, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 6,768 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $161,416.80.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,954 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $91,337.40.

On Monday, November 20th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 11,125 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $262,883.75.

On Thursday, October 5th, Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 2,400 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $43,464.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 33,402 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $605,244.24.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,122. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $22.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Compass Diversified last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $569.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.60 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 370.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 142,751 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 310,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 609,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

