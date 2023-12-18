Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Short Interest Update

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,450,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the November 15th total of 18,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Compass stock remained flat at $2.88 on Monday. 1,942,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. Compass has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.16.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 82.80% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $46,501.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 896,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,957.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 73,812 shares of company stock worth $174,688 over the last 90 days. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COMP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.49.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

