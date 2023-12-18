Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Short Interest Up 7.1% in November

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.60. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $151.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 5.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Concentrix will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $1,577,246.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,665.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,889,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,938,000 after buying an additional 138,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,329,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,824,000 after purchasing an additional 71,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 30.2% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,255,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,772,000 after buying an additional 754,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 6.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,529,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,853,000 after buying an additional 98,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

