Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $655.32 million and approximately $43.34 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,063.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00164782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.99 or 0.00531742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.58 or 0.00407720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00046459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00114591 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000624 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,552,996,733 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,552,761,554.219257 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17994439 USD and is down -9.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $58,213,287.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.