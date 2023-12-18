CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Update

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 546,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
CONSOL Energy Price Performance
NYSE CEIX traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.49. 822,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.64. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.80. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $114.30.
CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CONSOL Energy Company Profile
CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CONSOL Energy
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- Trading Halts Explained
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.