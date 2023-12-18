CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Update

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 546,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

NYSE CEIX traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.49. 822,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.64. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.80. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

