Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 137,110 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CNSL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.46. 401,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Further Reading

