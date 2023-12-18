Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Shares Down 4.8%

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.76. 108,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Corvus Gold Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $341.58 million, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

