Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Short Interest Down 6.2% in November

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,450,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 20,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,076,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,669. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

