Covenant (COVN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $19.58 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded up 26.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges. Covenant has a market capitalization of $19.58 million and approximately $233,785.81 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Covenant has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,549,317 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Buying and Selling Covenant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

