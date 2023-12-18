CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRA International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRA International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $486,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,975,856.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $497,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,290,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $486,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,975,856.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,955 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 19.7% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 365,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRA International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,114,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CRA International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRA International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CRA International by 1,301.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 51,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Trading Down 0.1 %

CRA International stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.08. The company had a trading volume of 26,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,089. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.10. The company has a market cap of $693.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.92.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Research analysts forecast that CRA International will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

CRA International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading

