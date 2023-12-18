Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Trading Up 5%

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) was up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.21 and last traded at $56.16. Approximately 241,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 608,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Crane NXT in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Crane NXT

Crane NXT Trading Up 5.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane NXT

In other Crane NXT news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crane NXT news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,428 shares of company stock worth $1,726,858 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane NXT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $689,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,595,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.