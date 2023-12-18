Cronos 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.77 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0986 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and $15.77 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00094772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00024365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00025284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005214 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

