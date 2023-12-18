CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Short Interest Up 7.8% in November

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $259.78. 1,668,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,698. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $261.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.49.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 211,775 shares of company stock worth $41,434,356 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Argus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.33.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

