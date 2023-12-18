CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in November

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the November 15th total of 7,780,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVBF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on CVB Financial in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVBF

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.58. 813,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,862. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 37.18%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 212,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,358,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 469,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,440,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1,458.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 145.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CVB Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.