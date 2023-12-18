D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson Sells 10,000 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DHI traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.53. 4,054,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $154.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.86.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,454,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,519,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

