D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) SVP Aron M. Odom Sells 1,213 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.53. 4,054,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.86.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $726,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,535 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,001,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

