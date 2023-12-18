Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Short Interest Up 8.3% in November

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Daktronics Price Performance
DAKT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.44. 342,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,037. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $389.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.11. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $12.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $212,677.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,967.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Daktronics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Daktronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Daktronics
About Daktronics
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Daktronics
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.