Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Short Interest Up 8.3% in November

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Daktronics Price Performance

DAKT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.44. 342,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,037. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $389.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.11. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $12.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $212,677.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,967.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Daktronics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Daktronics by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Daktronics by 3,779.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Daktronics by 1,083.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Daktronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

