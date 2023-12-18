Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,750,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 16,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 946,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.8 days.
In other news, Director Richard J. Hendrix purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 13.3% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 166.0% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 174,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 108,912 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 4.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 192,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.
Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 282.18% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Danimer Scientific from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
