Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,750,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 16,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 946,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danimer Scientific

In other news, Director Richard J. Hendrix purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 13.3% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 166.0% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 174,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 108,912 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 4.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 192,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of DNMR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.09. 383,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,143. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $111.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.20. Danimer Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $4.59.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 282.18% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Danimer Scientific from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

