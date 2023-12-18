Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $32,287.25 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Delek US Price Performance

NYSE DK traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.35. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

DK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Delek US by 416.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,471,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,544,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 639,963 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,448,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Delek US by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after buying an additional 603,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

