Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.29

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DWVYF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Derwent London from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,200 ($27.82) to GBX 2,040 ($25.80) in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,196.67.

Get Derwent London alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DWVYF

Derwent London Stock Performance

Derwent London Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54.

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.