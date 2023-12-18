dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Hits $31.93 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.93 million and approximately $1,659.41 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00164782 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008818 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000418 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,467,656 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9601059 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $767.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

