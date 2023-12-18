DigiByte (DGB) Market Cap Tops $140.64 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 3% against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $140.64 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,605.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.72 or 0.00165999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.79 or 0.00534658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.00407421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00113402 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,705,398,200 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

