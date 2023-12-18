Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Short Interest Update

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRVN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 877.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,654. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.80. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $581.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.72 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

