Efinity Token Price Reaches $0.0752 (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $64.07 million and approximately $4,619.15 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token token can now be purchased for $0.0752 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,901,336 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

