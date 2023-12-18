Electroneum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $727,093.22 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $39.06 million and approximately $727,093.22 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004766 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,961,350,892 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

