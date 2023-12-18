ELIS (XLS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.19 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $3,348.90 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03139784 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,089.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

