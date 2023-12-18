Energi Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.70 million and approximately $413,202.22 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00094799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00023866 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00025268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,918,213 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

