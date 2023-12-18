Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:ENR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.09. 467,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,355. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. Energizer has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,158 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Energizer by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Energizer by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 182,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

