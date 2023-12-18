EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,710,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the November 15th total of 21,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

EQT Trading Up 1.5 %

EQT stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,377,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,086,279. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.80.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of EQT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in EQT by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in EQT by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in EQT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.