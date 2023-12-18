Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 18th (AG, AMPH, AOS, BECN, BHC, BMI, BOH, CAC, CTAS, DRI)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, December 18th:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

