Ethereum Reaches Market Cap of $268.40 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $2,233.04 or 0.05185445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $268.40 billion and $10.43 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00094772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00024365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00025284 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001812 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,193,886 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.