EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Short Interest Update

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. B. Riley upgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum began coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EverQuote from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in EverQuote by 4.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in EverQuote by 7.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in EverQuote by 10.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 82.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVER stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,839. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.32. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

