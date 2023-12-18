EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Update

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter worth about $3,045,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in EVERTEC by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 22,174 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVTC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

EVERTEC Price Performance

EVERTEC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. EVERTEC had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. Analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading

