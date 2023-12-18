First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.88 and last traded at $101.35. 40,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 63,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.23.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average of $100.94.

Get First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.