FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,480,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 10,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,935. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.00%.

Insider Activity at FirstEnergy

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

