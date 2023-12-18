Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 974,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,158. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 143.75%.

FLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 857.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,940,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

