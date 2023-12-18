Ford Tamer Sells 60,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

MRVL traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.72. 8,116,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,784,645. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

