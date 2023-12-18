Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBIO

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 18.6 %

FBIO stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. 858,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 96.71% and a negative return on equity of 770.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -12.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortress Biotech

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $27,997.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,743.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael S. Weiss purchased 147,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $249,998.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,130,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,997.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,743.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,721,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,771 in the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.