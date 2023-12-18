Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FSM stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,746,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,274. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $243.06 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

