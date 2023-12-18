Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Fossil Group Trading Down 1.4 %

FOSL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 857,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,490. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Fossil Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,458,519 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 359,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,450 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 167,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,398 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 327,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,869,450 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,732,285 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 355,608 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

