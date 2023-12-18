Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Fossil Group Trading Down 1.4 %
FOSL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 857,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,490. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
